Forest City and Surrounding Communities Receive Fluoridation Quality Awards

November 20, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Forest City and Surrounding Communities Receive Fluoridation Quality Awards

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced today that 108 water systems in Iowa have been awarded Water Fluoridation Quality Awards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, five communities (Forest City Water Supply, Glidden Water Supply, Manilla Municipal Service Department, Osage Municipal Water Supply, and  Paullina Municipal Water Supply) have been awarded the 50 Year Award for maintaining continuous community water fluoridation from 1969-2019. For 2019, a total of 1,523 public water systems in 29 states received these awards.

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2019.

“Iowa water operators have a big impact on the oral health of their community by adjusting the fluoride of their water system to the optimal level for preventing cavities,” said Dr. Bob Russell, DDS, Dental Director, Iowa Department of Public Health.

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” said Casey Hannan, MPH, Director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health.

It is supported by the American Cancer Society, American Dental Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Water Works Association and over 100 national and international organizations as a safe, effective and inexpensive method of preventing tooth decay. Both Healthy People 2030 and Healthy Iowans 2021 have set goals to increase the number of people receiving optimally fluoridated water.

IDPH supports CDC approved fluoridation programs. The IDPH Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information and assistance to water supply professionals, healthcare professionals, and the public. To see the fluoridation status of Iowa counties and towns, visit the My Water’s Fluoride website at https://nccd.cdc.gov/DOH_MWF.

 

Community water systems receiving the award: (Local cities highlighted in Bold).

Albert City Leon
Algona Logan
Atlantic Lone Tree
Audubon Madrid
Bellevue Mahaska Rural Water System
Bennett Malvern
Boone Manchester
Britt Manilla
Burlington Marshalltown
Carlisle Mason City
Carroll Milford
Casey Minden
Cedar Falls Missouri Valley
Cedar Rapids Montezuma
Central Water Supply Neveda
Corning Newton
Council Bluffs Northwood
Cresco Orange City
Creston Osage
Decorah Osceola
Denison Oskaloosa
Des Moines Paullina
Dexter Pella
Dubuque Perry
Durant Postville
Eagle Grove Rathbun Regional Water Association, Inc
Eddyville Regional Water
Eldora Riverside
Eldridge Rock Valley
Elk Horn Schaller
Emmetsburg Scranton
Estherville Shelby (2)
Forest City Shenandoah
Fort Madison Sibley
Garner Sioux City
Glenwood Sloan
Glidden Solon (2)
Greenfield Spencer
Griswold Spirit Lake
Guthrie Center Tama
Hampton Terril
Harlan Thompson
Hawarden Tipton
Huxley University of Iowa
Iowa American Water
Company (Clinton and Davenport)		 Van Meter
Iowa City Ventura
Iowa Falls (2) Wapello
Iowa Lakes Regional Water Wapello Rural Water Association
Jefferson Waterloo
Kalona West Central Rural Water-Boyer
Kanawha West Central –Nishnabotna
Keokuk Winterset
Lake Mills Woodbine
Lamoni

