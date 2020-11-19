North Iowa Schools Announce Classroom and Event Criteria

The North Iowa Community School District is matching the directives by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds regarding COVID-19 protocols. At a board meeting this week, discussion centered on what the district must do to protect its students, staff, and faculty. Superintendent Joe Erickson highlighted the direction the board adopted.

The board did not limit the action to just the regular school day. They looked at other activities and directives being sent to the district.

Erickson and the board canceled all middle school sports and activities out of a recommendation from the Governor. They realized that it was important to keep everyone safe and felt this would be the best way to handle it.

While sports took it on the chin, the arts did not fare much better.

Erickson and the district continue to monitor the fluid situation and will keep the public informed on any future developments.