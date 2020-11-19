Greenfield All-State, Miller All-District – Volleyball Postseason Awards

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association this week finalized their volleyball awards for the 2020 volleyball season.

*All-State players were also selected to their district’s All-District team.

Kaylee Miller, Forest City – Class 3A – Central All-District

Kylie Greenfield, Lake Mills – Class 2A Honorable Mention All-State

Danielle Johnson, Osage – Class 3A Player of the Year, First Team All-State, Iowa Elite Team

Paige Kisley, Osage – Class 3A First Team All-State, Iowa Elite Team

Ellie Bobinet, Osage – Class 3A First Team All-State

Meredith Street, Osage – Class 3A Honorable Mention All-State

Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – Class 3A First Team All-State, Iowa Elite Team

Jadyn Jondle, Clarion-Golfdield-Dows – Class 3A Second Team All-State

Full All Iowa Elite Team

Phyona Schrader, Ankeny

Danielle Johnson, Osage

Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Paige Kisley, Osage

Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley

Hayden Kubik, West Des Moines Valley

Cassiday Hartman, Iowa City Liberty

Payton Peterson, Dike-New Hartford