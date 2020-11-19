Greenfield All-State, Miller All-District – Volleyball Postseason Awards

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association this week finalized their volleyball awards for the 2020 volleyball season.
*All-State players were also selected to their district’s All-District team.
Kaylee Miller, Forest City – Class 3A – Central All-District
Kylie Greenfield, Lake Mills – Class 2A Honorable Mention All-State
Danielle Johnson, Osage – Class 3A Player of the Year, First Team All-State, Iowa Elite Team
Paige Kisley, Osage – Class 3A First Team All-State, Iowa Elite Team
Ellie Bobinet, Osage – Class 3A First Team All-State
Meredith Street, Osage – Class 3A Honorable Mention All-State
Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – Class 3A First Team All-State, Iowa Elite Team
Jadyn Jondle, Clarion-Golfdield-Dows – Class 3A Second Team All-State
Full All Iowa Elite Team
Phyona Schrader, Ankeny
Danielle Johnson, Osage
Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Paige Kisley, Osage
Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley
Hayden Kubik, West Des Moines Valley
Cassiday Hartman, Iowa City Liberty
Payton Peterson, Dike-New Hartford