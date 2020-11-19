Grassley Pens a Letter of Thanks to Iowans

Dear Friend,

I want to share with you that I have tested positive for the coronavirus.

I’m fortunate to be feeling strong and symptom-free. I’m following my doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines and am in quarantine to protect others. I love my work. Until my quarantine ends, I’ll continue working on behalf of Iowans from home.

An unconventional Thanksgiving is upon us. It’s as important as ever that we count our blessings. I ask that you remain vigilant to keep your friends and families safe this holiday season. Please wear a mask, social distance and sanitize often. We are going to get through this pandemic and we are going to do it together.

As Americans, we have so much to be thankful for this holiday season. Let’s give special thanks to our health care workers, first responders and front line workers. Let’s step up our efforts to follow public health guidelines, so that we may celebrate the holidays with our loved ones, friends and neighbors for years to come.

As always, Barbara and I are thankful for your prayers, support and friendship.

God bless you and stay well,