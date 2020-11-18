Wilson’s B-B-Q to Open Sat in Britt

Barbecue lovers in North Iowa, come eat your heart out, as Wilson’s is set to officially open in Britt this Saturday. Owners Chris and Amanda Wilson purchased the former Heartland Diner building in October, and after some major cleaning, a smokehouse addition out back, and some other renovations, the Wilson’s are ready and willing to please. Owner Chris Wilson describes just some of his Santa Maria style barbecue offerings.

The Wilson’s core values are family, food and fun, and that heartfelt experience is one Chris and Amanda want to pass on to their customers and employees.

Wilson’s will open Saturday at 6am to serve up a hearty start to your day with favorite classics like homemade biscuits and gravy, made to order omelets, and country fried steak. For now, breakfast will only be served on Saturday and Sunday, but once the right team is in place, breakfast could be served during the regular work week too. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturdays from 6am to 8pm, and Sundays from 6am to 2:30pm.