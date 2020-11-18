Tick, Tick…Boom at Waldorf University

The Waldorf Theater Department presents Tick, Tick…Boom this week in the smith Theater. Maria Britton-Johnson says the production deals with a mid life crisis.

Britton-Johnson says the presentation features a small cast providing a variety of roles.

Tickets are available now.

Tickets can be reserved online via the virtual box office, by emailing aufrancer@waldorf.edu or calling the box office at (641) 585-8585. Individual show ticket prices are $2 for Waldorf students and $10 for the general public. Masks are required within the Smith Theatre. Performers will wear masks on stage to help protect themselves and all who attend.