Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City is hosting it’s 25th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, November 26th. Pastor Ron Hopp says the dinner will have a different look this year.

Pastor Hopp says the people will be able to pick up meals beginning at 10:30 am on Thanksgiving morning.

Those who interested in participating should contact the church office at (641) 585-3152 or sign up online at immanuelfamily.com by Thursday.