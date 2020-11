Arlys E. Swingen, 94 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden, Iowa with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City officiating.

Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City, Iowa in charge of arrangments.

