Crop Report Released

Above normal rainfall, snow in Northwest Iowa and cooler temperatures only allowed Iowa farmers 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 15, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities again included harvesting corn and soybeans, baling corn stalks, applying fertilizer and manure, and tillage. Topsoil moisture condition rated 13% very short, 29% short, 57% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 21% very short, 34% short, 45% adequate and 0% surplus.

Only 3% of Iowa’s corn for grain crop remains to be harvested, almost 4 weeks ahead of last year and just over 2 weeks ahead of the 5-year average. Statewide, the moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain remained at 15%. Farmers in northwest, north central and west central Iowa have less than 1% of their corn for grain remaining to be harvested while farmers in south central Iowa still have 10% to be harvested.

Only 1% of Iowa’s soybean crop remains to be harvested, over 2 weeks ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of average. Only scattered fields are left to be harvested.

Livestock producers continue to allow cattle to graze on corn stalks.

Forest City Area Weather

After the driest reporting period since mid-September, wetter than normal conditions returned to Iowa with above average totals reported across a majority of the state. Portions of west-central Iowa observed positive departures nearing two inches; only a small section of southeast Iowa reported drier conditions. Temperatures also varied from warmer than normal in eastern Iowa to slightly cooler than normal in the northwest. The statewide average temperature was 39.0 degrees, 2.2 degrees above normal.

In the Forest City area, the average high temperature was 53.7 degrees while the normal is 46.8 degrees. This leaves the area 6.9 degrees above normal for daily highs. Lows were not so different. The average low was 29.4 degrees while the normal is 27.6 degrees leaving the area 1.8 above normal.

Precipitation is already above normal for the month. The normal is .96 inches while the total received this month is 1.03 inches. This puts the area .07 of an inch above normal for the month.