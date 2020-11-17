Area Schools Make A Series of Changes

Area schools have begun to make changes to before and after school activities as a result of the Governor proclamation on Monday. Garner Hayfield Ventura Schools have canceled middle school or traveling team practices including weights through December 10th.

North Iowa Community Schools have also made changes. Meggon Jacobs, Activities Director for the district suspended all K-8th grade sports. They will no longer have practice or games until further notice. All high school sports will continue until further notice. The district is asking all parents to make transportation arrangements for those children who are affected by the suspension in activities.

With the exception of high school, collegiate and professional sports, the proclamation states that all organized youth and adult sports activities of any size are suspended. This includes basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming, dance, and group fitness classes at gyms. While high school sports and extracurricular activities are not prohibited, spectators at games or events are limited to 2 per student and are required to wear a mask.