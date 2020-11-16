Hancock County To Repair Courthouse Seepage for $33,641

On Monday, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a quote for $33,641 from Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake to repair the foundation leaks and replace settled pavement at the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. A total of 5 contractors were contacted October 19th to provide cost estimates, but Dean Snyder Construction was the only firm that has provided a quote. Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Hoeft explains just how imperative the repairs are.

The proposed scope of work includes demolishing concrete sidewalk and pavement, removal of trees and shrubs, excavation work along the west, north and south sides of the building, tuck pointing, sealing and reapplying a vapor barrier, as well as backfill and repaving the sidewalk and driveway when the seepage issues have been rectified.

Nearly two years have passed since the board hired WHKS to investigate courthouse repairs. After spending $5,100 to retain the firm, WHKS has never produced a single cost estimate on tuck pointing or seepage repairs, the two main reasons for hiring WHKS in the first place. Hancock County Supervisors Jerry Tlach, Gary Rayhons and Sis Greiman are all in agreement that the courthouse seepage issues can no longer wait, but instead the project must move forward.