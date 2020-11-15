Wright County Board to Address Projects

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to first review the COVID-19 situation within the county. Positive test results are running at 21% of those tested. The county will look at what additional measures need to be taken with county employees and possibly the courthouse during the spike in cases.

At 9:15am, the board will hold a conference call with ISG Engineering on the current status of the Wright County AgriBusiness Park.

The board will then hear from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons on the state of secondary roads in the county. with the harvest now virtually complete, attention has to be paid on any damage done to roads during the harvest. Clemons will outline what his department has in mind and when the work may get done. He will also address the Resolution 2020-39 which accepts work covering the 275th Street RISE project. He will also introduce final plans on a C20 paving project from R-35 to Highway 69.

Shari Plagge of the county Wellness Committee will address the board on the current wellness program.

The board will meet in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion beginning at 9am on Monday.