Forest City Council to Meet Monday

The Forest City council will meet Monday to discuss several issues and possibly act on them. The meeting will begin at 7 pm and will first center on the approval of an airport engineering consultant. Five engineering firms expressed interest in replacing Michael Bearden who has left Classaddle-Garber Associates. The city has worked with the company and Bearden for the last 18 years. Bearden left the company prompting search for a new engineering firm. Of the five who expressed interest, the Airport Commission recommended McClure Engineering for the council to approve.

The council will consider resolutions that will transfer Tax Increment Financing Funds to various entities. The first will authorize $25,0000 to be transferred to the Forest City YMCA Daycare to be used for needs arising in care for the children enrolled in the program. The second resolution authorizes $75,000 to be transferred to Forest City Economic Development for use in the Industrial Marketing Plan.

The council will approve Tax Increment Financing Indebtedness Certifications for a combined TIF area, the Westown Place area and the northeast TIF area.

The council will look at road issues with a discussion of creating a one way access on the loop around the Forest City Middle School. The council may waive procedural rules and approve the resolution. The council will also look at Ordinance 811 which authorizes no right turn onto O Street from Secor Avenue. Trucks over 50 feet in length which require a Class A CDL traveling southwest on Secor Avenue are prohibited from turning right onto O Street.

Those wishing to view the meeting can go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/273239957.