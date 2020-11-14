USMEF Holds It’s Strategic Planning Conference

Adapting to the times, the U.S. Meat Export Federation kicked off its virtual Strategic Planning Conference Wednesday. In what has been a challenging time, U.S. meat exports are enjoying a strong year with market opportunities in the future.

USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom, speaking during the Opening General Session, says that as countries rebound from COVID-19, demand for U.S. meat products is growing.

Anja Manuel, a former diplomat, author and leading advisor on emerging markets, was the keynote speaker Wednesday. She says Asia will recovery quicker from COVID-19 because they’ve been through pandemics before.

Meanwhile, the incoming Biden administration will bring a shift in trade policies, one that may see conversations regarding rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, now called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPATPP), as a move to push back against China’s unfair trade policies. How does Manuel feel about whether or not the U. S. will rejoin the CPATPP?

She says the best way to work with China on trade is to keep the relationship on an even keel.

Additionally, the fastest growing markets in Asia for U.S. beef and pork exports are Vietnam and the Philippines. Manuel says there’s many reasons to be optimistic about future trade with the region.

The virtual Strategic Planning Conference concluded Friday afternoon. Learn more online by visiting USMEF.org.