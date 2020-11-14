Forest City High School Student Council to Hold a Blood Drive Friday

The Forest City High School Student Council and Lifeserve Blood Center will be holding a community blood drive on Friday, November 20th from 9 am to 2 pm. It will take place in the Fellowship Hall in the First Baptist Church located at 18508 Highway 9 in Forest City.

Claire Deroin with the LifeServe Blood Center stated that the donation process will take about an hour of your time.

One donation will save up to three lives according to Deroin and the process is very simple.

Appointments can be made by calling (641) 324-2252 or by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org or you can schedule your donation here.