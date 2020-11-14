IDPS Is Looking for Missing Persons

The Iowa Department of Public Safety needs your help in locating these missing individuals. This is not an Amber Alert, but merely the most recent cases of missing persons reported to the department. If you have information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact local law enforcement or the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507.

Breasia Terrell was reported missing to the Davenport PD, in Davenport on Jul 09, 2020. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact: the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF.

Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities individual involved in) and then call the number(s) listed above.

Name: Breasia Terrell Age At Report: 10 Age Now: 10 Weight: 75 lbs. Height: 4’05” Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Sex: Female Incident Type: Juvenile

Christian Balke-Thompson was reported missing to the Rockwell City PD, in Rockell City on May 03, 2020. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact: the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF.

Name: Christian D Balke-Thompson Age At Report: 26 Age Now: 27 Weight: 240 lbs. Height: 6’01” Race: White Hair: Blonde Eyes: Hazel Sex: Male Incident Type: Other adult missing

Juan Reyes was reported missing to the Clinton County SO, in Clinton on Mar 28, 2020. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact: the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF.

