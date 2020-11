Normally, the Forest City Fire Department would be holding it’s annual Super Supper this weekend. However, Forest City Fire Department Chief Mark Johnson says there has been a change of plans.

Johnson highlighted what was on the menu.

The event is a fund raiser and Johnson talked about where the proceeds from this years event will go.

The Pork Dinner Drive Thru will be held on Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Forest City Emergency Services Center on Highway 69 in Forest City.