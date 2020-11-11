Wright County Community Schools Issue Statement on Event Attendance

The three community school districts in Wright County are taking additional steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Wright County Public Health, Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics, and the three Wright County public schools: Belmond-Klemme, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, and Eagle Grove issued a joint statement.

Dear Wright County Students, Parents, and Community Members:

Attendance will be restricted at Wright County school sporting events until further notice.

With cases of COVID-19 rapidly rising across the State of Iowa, we are being adversely affected here in Wright County. In response, the Wright County Board of Health is taking aggressive measures to try to slow the spread of the virus. The following is a list of restrictions pertinent to interscholastic competitions and events for Belmond-Klemme, Eagle Grove, and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows:

Only parents are allowed to attend as in-person spectators at athletic competitions. The parents admitted may include step-parents and guardians, as well as the parents of cheerleaders. Exception will be made for the very young children in need of supervision by these parents. By order of Governor Reynolds, each student-athlete will be limited to two parents total. Student-athletes will provide names for a list of parents that will be at the admissions table. Only those parents on the list will be admitted. Students will not be admitted to athletic contests. This includes the students of visiting schools as well as the students of the home host school. Cheerleaders, and on occasion dance teams, will be permitted. Pep bands will not be in attendance and will not perform. A six-foot distance must be maintained between non-family groups at all times. This includes cheerleaders and dance team members. All visitors who attend the athletic contests must be properly masked at all times. The consumption of food and drink will not be permitted at home athletic contests. Concessions stands will not be open and operating. Vending machines will be off. No food or drink sales will take place in Wright County host schools during athletic events. No outside food or drink will be permitted in. Attendees at school activities will not be permitted to take off their masks to consume food or drink.

These restrictions will remain in place—likely throughout the winter sports season—until further notice.