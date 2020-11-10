Winter Weather Advisory/Ice Storm Warning/Road Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Humboldt, Worth, Pocahontas, Emmet, and Palo Alto Counties until 6 pm tonight. In Minnesota, Faribault and Freeborn Counties remain under an Ice Storm Warning until 9 pm tonight.

Weather Conditions: Widespread precipitation will continue to affect the northwest third of Iowa today in the form of a cold rain or freezing rain this morning before transitioning to a wintry mix or snow from midday into the afternoon. Recent warm air temperatures have kept roads and elevated surfaces just above freezing, but there could still be a light glaze to a few tenths of an inch of icing on elevated surfaces by later this morning as temperatures remain near freezing. Eventually the wintry mix will change over to snow over northwest Iowa where a dusting to as much as 3 inches of snow is possible from Algona north and west, with the higher end of that range in the Estherville area.

Freezing rain is expected across extreme southern Minnesota where up to one quarter inch of ice may accumulate along with a slushy inch of snow. Further north, a narrow swath of heavy snow looks to set roughly along a line from Mankato to the Twin Cities to Luck WI.

Road Conditions: Plan on slippery road conditions in the area. Currently, Highway 169 from Bancroft through Humboldt is currently partially covered and has icy bridges. Highway 18 from Algona to Whittemore is also partially covered with icy bridges. Highway 3 west of Humboldt has the same conditions. Crews are laying down sand and salt on the roadways. All other roads are reported to be seasonal roads with some ice patches in some locations. I-35 is reported to be seasonal with road construction both ways south of Dows and intermittent lane changes.

The hazardous conditions are impacting the morning commute. Officials urge residents to slow down and use caution while traveling. KIOW and kiow.com will keep you up to date with road condition reports throughout the day.