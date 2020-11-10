Winnebago Board to Discuss Wind Projects

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning to discuss a number of issues before the county. The meeting can be viewed by going to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/. Those who wish to participate can call 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935. The County Treasurers Office wants to postpone tax sales again for the month of November due to the high level of COVID-19 cases in the area. Officials don’t want to have any gatherings where social distancing would be impossible to monitor during the sales.

The board must take into consideration any road repairs needed during any work done on wind energy turbines and so will look at a Road Use and Repair Agreement with Crystal Lake Wind III. They will also review an insurance agreement or Wind Turbine Bond for the county.

Supervisors and the Auditors Office have been hard at work putting the fiscal year 2021 budget together. Now with it complete, the board must set a date for a public hearing on the budget to give the residents of Winnebago County a chance to voice their opinion on it.

The board will also hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on secondary road conditions and the Auditors Office on drainage matters. The meeting will begin with a request from Pastor Doug Domokos to put a winter holiday display on the courthouse lawn.

The meeting will take place at 9 am at the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.