Robert “Bob” R. Young, 93, of Garner passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Joe Sevcek officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be given in memory of Bob to Gateway Hospice or Cardinal Grove Assisted Living.

