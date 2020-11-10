Road Condition Update for 11am

Plan on slippery road conditions in the area. Currently, all north Iowa roads are experiencing seasonal conditions with some applications being done west of Estherville.

In southern Minnesota, roads are experiencing seasonal conditions east of Fairmont. West of Fairmont on I-90 and running north and south on Highway 15, applications are being done with partial covering taking place.

Officials urge residents to slow down and use caution while traveling. KIOW and kiow.com will keep you up to date with road condition reports throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Humboldt, Worth, Pocahontas, Emmet, and Palo Alto Counties until 6 pm tonight. In Minnesota, Faribault and Freeborn Counties remain under an Ice Storm Warning until 9 pm tonight.