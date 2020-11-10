Lake Mills Community Thanksgiving Meal Will Go On

Area churches around Lake Mills will once again prepare the annual Thanksgiving meal for anyone who would want to enjoy a traditional dinner. Members of the churches will prepare the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, vegetables, and pumpkin pie. The catch is that this year, instead of a sit down dinner, preparers will bring the meal out to cars who come to Asbury United Methodist Church at 107 E. Main Street in Lake Mills.

Pick up hours will be 11 am to 12:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day. Each meal will be cooked and prepackaged before it is served. Drivers should come in on N. Grant Street to pick up their order. Those who would like to participate should call (641) 592-3389 or (641) 592-5742 to order the number of meals they need. The meals are at no cost and must be ordered by Thursday, November 19th.