Global Entrepreneurship Week Planned by NIACC

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center & SBDC is hosting 6 days of events in celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week on November 16-21. Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) inspires millions every year to explore their potential while fostering connections and increasing collaboration within their ecosystems to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen communities. Founded in 2008, GEW now spans tens of thousands of activities, competitions, and events in 170+ countries every November, aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company. There are four themes for GEW 2020: Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion, and Policy.

GEW reaches beyond traditional startup hubs, envisioning one global entrepreneurship ecosystem available to all. The NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC is celebrating GEW with a week of events for entrepreneurs and innovators of all stages: from fledgling innovators to experienced entrepreneurs, from startups to established businesses navigating the current economic, financial, and public health situation.

For more information and registration, visit http://www.pappajohncenter.com/gew