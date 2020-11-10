Forest City Music Theater Students Perform Safely for You Despite the Pandemic

The Forest City High School Fall Musical was canceled due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop FCHS students and Musical Directors Josh Sparrgrove, Annika Andrews and Stacie LaMoore from coming up with a cool way to bring a show to Forest City theater patrons. This year, students are performing songs from various Broadway musicals online.

Sparrgrove highlighted what musicals are included in the medley.

Everyone can now view the 2020 Musical Medley video, which is available to play off the district’s website for the next week. The students perform 22 songs from 16 different musicals.