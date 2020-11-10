Area Pandemic Hospitalizations Reach All-Time Highs

Both the MercyOne Hospital in Mason City and the Hancock County Health System reached new highs in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. The trend follows the same being seen throughout the states of Iowa and Minnesota. MercyOne Hospital of Mason City released this statement on Monday.

“While we are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Iowa, MercyOne North Iowa is activating our plans to ensure we remain prepared to provide safe care for all patients in need, whether it is COVID-19, or other illness or injury. Like many hospitals in Iowa, our medical center is experiencing increases in the need for coronavirus care.

Over the weekend, we experienced the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. We are adjusting our operations to ensure we continue to accommodate more patients while delivering safe care.

We ask all Iowans to help our health care teams in slowing the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distancing and performing frequent hand washing. If you haven’t already, everyone six months of age and older should get a flu shot to help maintain your health.”

Other area hospitals such as the Hancock County Health System in Britt are also experiencing high hospitalization rates. Several area counties are currently experiencing higher than 10% positive test results with some nearly reaching 20%. Officials are encouraging everyone to continue to mask up and wash hands frequently and continue to socially distance themselves as much as possible.