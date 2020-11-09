Worth County 4H to Hold Online Monthly Meetings

November 9, 2020 AJ Taylor Audio, Local News, Media, News Comments Off on Worth County 4H to Hold Online Monthly Meetings

The Worth County Extension Service will be hosting a county wide 4-H meeting to keep 4-H families up to date about a variety of 4-H topics. The meeting will serve as a way to maintain positive communications with everyone involved in the Worth County 4-H program. Worth County Extenion specialist Dennis Johnson explains.

There will be an update on a state wide food pantry drive led by our Worth County State 4-H Council members Tianna Charlson, Kelsie Kinne, Hannah Lanphere and Cecilia Hill.

Further business during the meeting will be to learn about how to properly conduct a 4-H Club meeting with emphasis about high quality parliamentary procedure learning opportunities.

The meeting will take place via zoom at 3 P.M. on Sunday, November 15th. Those wanting to register for the meeting are asked to please E-Mail Dennis Johnson Worth County Extension Education Specialist at djohn@iastate.edu or phone him at 641-390-0795 or phone Mindy Tenold Worth County Youth Coordinator at 641-390-1461 or E-Mail her at mtenold@iastate.edu

ADVERTISEMENT