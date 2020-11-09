Worth County 4H to Hold Online Monthly Meetings

The Worth County Extension Service will be hosting a county wide 4-H meeting to keep 4-H families up to date about a variety of 4-H topics. The meeting will serve as a way to maintain positive communications with everyone involved in the Worth County 4-H program. Worth County Extenion specialist Dennis Johnson explains.

There will be an update on a state wide food pantry drive led by our Worth County State 4-H Council members Tianna Charlson, Kelsie Kinne, Hannah Lanphere and Cecilia Hill.

Further business during the meeting will be to learn about how to properly conduct a 4-H Club meeting with emphasis about high quality parliamentary procedure learning opportunities.

The meeting will take place via zoom at 3 P.M. on Sunday, November 15th. Those wanting to register for the meeting are asked to please E-Mail Dennis Johnson Worth County Extension Education Specialist at djohn@iastate.edu or phone him at 641-390-0795 or phone Mindy Tenold Worth County Youth Coordinator at 641-390-1461 or E-Mail her at mtenold@iastate.edu