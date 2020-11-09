Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Area Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Winnebago, Kossuth, Humboldt, and Palo Alto Counties in the broadcast area from 12 am to 6 pm today. In Minnesota, Faribault County will remain under an advisory until 9 pm tonight.

Colder air filtering in behind a cold front will cause rain showers to change over to wintry precipitation over portions of north central into portions of west central Iowa. This could result in ice accumulations anywhere from a glaze in many places to perhaps a tenth of an inch in a few spots. Eventually, the wintry mix will change over to snow in most places with snow totals generally between 2 to 4 inches north and west of an Algona to Sac City line.

Plan on slippery road conditions in the area. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Officials urge residents to slow down and use caution while traveling. If there are dangerous road conditions, KIOW and kiow.com will keep you up to date with road condition reports throughout the day.