Thomas L. Schroder, 66, of Clarion passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Clarion.

Visitation for Thomas Schroder will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Ewing Funeral

Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Graveside services will follow at 11:30 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Dows with Joey Keller officiating.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233