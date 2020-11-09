Magical Comeback, Waldorf Seniors Become Winnest of All-Time, Huntley Etches Name in Stone

It wasn’t how the Waldorf seniors dreamed of ending their careers, but ‘what a way to do it’ senior Zach Throne from Lake Mills said after the game.

Waldorf was behind Dakota State at Bolstorff Field Saturday on senior day 16-7 with 2 minutes and 39 seconds left. The Warriors scored a touchdown, forced a punt, and kicked a field in the last 159 ticks to pull off the win.

Will Finley –

Waldorf has not been friendly with Dakota State this season. The Warriors outscored the Trojans 17-7 in the second half of the first meeting on October 3rd for a comeback 20-14 win. Waldorf also made a magical comeback last week, beating Presentation in the final 5 minutes.

The win moves Waldorf to 6-3 this season and makes this senior class the winnest of all-time since Waldorf became a 4-year institution. Throne, who has been with the program since leaving Lake Mills, says he’s sad to see it end, but it was a great way to ‘go out.’

Zach Throne –

Along with the winnest, this senior class also helped achieve the school’s first-ever NAIA National Top-25 ranking last season.

The win wasn’t the only thing to celebrate on Saturday; Senior Sam Huntley needed just one catch to become Waldorf’s all-time leader in receptions. He made two catches in the game giving him 171 for his career.

Sam Huntley

Sam comes from a football background. His brother Tyler was among Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa, the top senior college quarterbacks last season. That list includes Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa. He currently is on the practice squad for the Baltimore Ravens

Will Finley

Waldorf’s All-American wideout, Ryan Martinez, also grabbed this 29th career touchdown. The receiver duo is arguably the best to ever play for Waldorf. Martinez holds career records for touchdowns catches in a season and touchdown catches for a career.

