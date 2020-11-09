Hancock County To Canvas Election Results Tuesday

Supervisor Jerry Tlach Wins Re-Election

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach

Tuesday the Hancock County Board of Supervisors will canvass the 2020 General Election Results. In the general election in Hancock County, 6,202 total ballots were cast – 78.10 percent of ALL registered voters. Republican incumbent Jerry Tlach won re-election over independent candidate Donny Schleusner by nearly 1,100 votes, or 60 percent of the votes cast. Tlach was the only candidate in Hancock County running opposed. This will be Tlach’s sixth term serving on the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells how thankful he is to the citizens of Hancock County for entrusting him with another four years.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons says he was encouraged by the election turnout this year, despite the pandemic.

And Supervisor Sis Greiman says she looks forward to working with Tlach and Rayhons to continue to help Hancock County prosper.