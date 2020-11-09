Belmond to Strengthen Business and Industry Recruitment

The City of Belmond is trying to keep its level of manufacturing, business, and industry at a strong pace. Unfortunately, with the loss of a major manufacturing company in the Eaton Corporation, the city has to work quickly. The Belmond Chamber of Commerce may decide to merge with the Belmond Industrial Development Corporation (BIDCO) to form a stronger marketing arm for the city.

The new group will be called the Belmond Growth Alliance and according to Belmond City Manager Darrell Steven Carlyle it may help the city get back what it has lost.

Members of both the Chamber and BIDCO will have to vote on the merger. If approved, the BGA can begin to recruit new business and industry for more than one location according to Carlyle.

Both the Chamber and BIDCO are comprised mostly of volunteers. However , that will change with the potential merger.

The proposed director would receive a salary where its funding would be split between the city and the new organization according to Carlyle. The hope is to have everything in place by the first of the year.