Wright County Board to Address Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning with several items to address. The board will first hear about the status of COVID-19 in the county. Some schools in the county are dealing with infections and Belmond-Klemme schools have gone online for 7th thru 12 grades. The Emergency Operations Center in the county will provide an update for the supervisors on these and other cases.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will give an update on secondary roads.

Lee Gallentine with the County Governments Association will address the board on updates to the Drainage District 117.

The county supervisors will also address the Family Farm Credit Applications and discuss membership into the CICS Mental Health Region.