Iowa State Hosting Ag Chem Dealer Meetings in December

Sprayer cleanout to minimize tank contamination will be the featured topic at the 2020 Ag Chemical Dealer Update meetings sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

These meetings will also feature a short crop disease and insect update covering topics like Sudden Death Syndrome in soybean, tar spot in corn and corn rootworm.

The Ag Chem Dealer Update meetings will be held near Ames on Dec. 8 and in Iowa City on Dec. 15. Each location will offer a morning session from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Meetings are approved for Certified Crop Adviser credits. In addition, the meetings offer Iowa Commercial Pesticide Applicator recertification in categories 1A, 1B, 1C and 10 for calendar year 2020. Recertification is included in the meeting registration. Attendance at the entire meeting is required for recertification.

Registration is $70. Pre-registration is required, as attendance will be limited to ensure social distancing can be maintained. The deadline to register for the Ames event is Dec. 6 at midnight. The deadline for Iowa City is Dec. 13 at midnight.

No walk-in registrations will be accepted, and all attendees and staff will be required to wear a face covering.

Visit www.aep.iastate.edu/acu for program details or to register online.