LIHEAP to Help Low Income Families with Heating Bills

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. The assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel, and type of housing.

The application began November 1st and runs through April 30, 2021 for households that have a member who is at least 60 years of age, or disabled, or where disconnection is imminent. Anyone facing disconnection at any time should contact their local community action agency for assistance.

Those who find themselves in a disconnect situation or are hard pressed to pay their heat bill can find available help through the State’s network of local community action agencies that have offices in all 99 counties. Families and individuals can apply according to Amy Hoffman of Community Action in Mason City who outlines what is needed to apply.

This program can help pay a portion of an eligible household’s utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income. They encourage anyone facing difficulty in paying their utility bill to contact their local agency. They can drop off their application at their local office according to Hoffman.

To find your local agency, you may call 2-1-1, visit https://humanrights. iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply, or contact the Iowa Department of Human Rights at (515) 281-3861 or 1-800-351-4659. LIHEAP information is available in multiple languages on the Department’s website.