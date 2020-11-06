Waldorf Announces No Tailgating at This Week’s Game

Waldorf University announced today that fans would no be allowed to tailgate at tomorrow’s football game due to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be any tailgating allowed at tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) home game. Fans will still be admitted to the game.” – Waldorf Football

Tomorrow is the final game of the season for the Warriors who are looking to go 6-3 on the season. It will also be senior day for the Waldorf seniors, and fans are encouraged to come to support those seniors.

Waldorf requires mask and social distancing for all fans at their home events.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 pm.

Can’t make it to the game? You can hear it KHAM 103.1 FM with a 1:30 pm pregame show.