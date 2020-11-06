Garner Taking Additional Precautions With a New Phone System

Hancock County is seeing its share of COVID-19 issues. The school district has gone to a hybrid learning system where students would go to school half of the week and remain at home working online.

Garner City Council members are taking notice of the spread of the virus. After taking a number of precautions for the benefit of city employees, the council wanted to see if more measures could be taken. City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained.

Now the city is looking to further protect its employees with a new phone system that they can utilize at home.

The city council discussed quotes for the new phone systems and will make a decision shortly.