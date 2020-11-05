Thorpe Park Closed to Hunting

The Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to remind people that Thorpe Park is closed to all deer and turkey hunting. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains the closure parameters.

Thorpe Park is also open to all other forms of hunting (besides deer and turkey), although no waterfowl hunting is allowed on Lake Catherine.

For a complete listing of county-managed hunting areas in Winnebago County, people can go to www.winnebagoccb.com and look under the “Come Explore” tab for “Parks and Wildlife Areas.” Each area will be listed, including its location, whether hunting is allowed and, if so, what type of hunting (upland, forest, wetland). For state-managed areas, people can go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Places-to-Hunt-Shoot to see a map of Iowa with all the hunting areas shown. And, of course, if people would like more information about hunting in Winnebago County, they can also contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board directly at 641-565-3390.