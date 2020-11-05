Hy-Vee Starts Homefront Round Up and Free Breakfast for Veterans

Hy-Vee announced the start of Homefront Round Up, its annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser will be held Nov. 1–15 at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.

In its eighth year, Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up invites customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or any other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

In addition to the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up, Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the store parking lot.

Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 meals at more than 250 stores. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Wednesday, Nov. 11.