Worth County Results

Worth County reported their results at 11:30pm last night and the Presidential Race went to Donald Trump with 2,732 votes to Biden’s 1,593 votes. Joni Ernst won the county for the Senatorial race over Teresa Greenfield. In the U. S. Representative District 1 Ashley Hinson had 2,627 votes. Abby Finkenauer had 1,666 votes.

Waylon Brown won the State Senator District 26 seat with 2,921 votes. Deb Scharper had 1,398 votes. The State Representative District 51 is Jane Bloomingdale with 3,117 votes to Jane Podgorniak’s 1,219 votes.

The County Supervisor for District 2 is Gary Hanson. The County Auditor will once again be Jacki Backhaus. The County Sheriff will be Dan Fank.

In the Township Trustee races saw everyone run unopposed. Curtis Bartz will be the Barton Township trustee. Douglas Arneson will be the Bristol Township Trustee. Bill Imlau will be the Brookfield Township Trustee. The Danville Township Trustee will be Brett Backhaus. The Deer Creek Township Trustee will be Mark Davidson. The Fertile Township trustee is Dwight Bruns. Lois Lawler is the grove Township Trustee. Douglas Wallin is the Hartland Township Trustee winner. The Kensett Township is Larry Foley. The Lincoln Township Trustee is James Dobel.

The Silver Lake Township Trustee is Mike Thompson. The union Township Trustee is Ronald Balek.

Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners are Harlan Helgeson, Dennis Meyer, and James Dobel.

The County Agricultural Extension Counil will see Peter Julseth, Allyson Krull, Karla M. Larson, and Jessica Lutz.

All Supreme Court and Appeals Court Judges have been retained.