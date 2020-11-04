Waldorf University Adds Bachelor’s Degree for Registered Nurses

Waldorf University announced its newest online degree completion program, the Bachelor of Science in nursing (RN-BSN). This program provides nurses with increased opportunities in areas where a bachelor’s degree is required for growth in the profession.

The new degree program, which requires 30 semester hours, allows licensed registered nurses who hold an associate degree to boost their education with classes designed specifically for them. Textbooks are provided at no cost to students and Waldorf University allows up to 90 required credits to be transferred.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing reports that RNs are seeking the BSN degree in increasing numbers.

Dr. Tara Nichols, an RN-BSN graduate and the program director, states “The focus of Waldorf’s program is not only to encourage degree completion but to provide coaching and mentorship to a group of nursing professionals who are essential to Americans’ health care, especially today.”

Accreditation requirements specify that students must complete 30 semester credit hours at the university from which they earn their bachelor’s degree. The program is recognized by Waldorf University’s regional accreditor, The Higher Learning Commission (HLC), and has the Iowa Board of Nursing proposed program approval. The RN-BSN completion program to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Waldorf University is pursuing initial accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Applying for accreditation does not guarantee that accreditation will be granted.