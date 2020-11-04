Waldorf Plays Opener on KIOW, Falls in Non-Conference Play

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Warrior women’s basketball team got the chance to evaluate its early-season progress Tuesday night at home and found them still have room to grow.

A more experience Mount Marty squad pulled away over the middle two-quarters of the teams’ non-conference contest and held on for an 86-61 victory over Waldorf at the Hanson Fieldhouse in the season opener for both teams.

“Experience and good shooting prevailed for Mount Marty,” Waldorf coach Katie Schutjer said. “We played very ‘young’ on the defensive end tonight, and it showed. We lost their shooters and they got hot, and we did not rotate well either.”

The Lancers did have a strong offensive night, shooting 56.7 percent (34-of-60) from the field and 57.9 percent (11-of-19) from beyond the 3-point arc. That proficiency was highlighted by the Lancers going 20-of-30 from the floor in the middle quarters when they stretched a 22-15 edge after one period to as much as 71-38 late in the third quarter on a Kayla Jacobson 3-point play.

Waldorf (0-1 overall) continued to battle despite the deficit, chipping away in the fourth quarter as a Raven Brown layup cut the difference down to 80-57 before the Warriors were forced to settle for the final outcome.

“Offensively I thought we had some good perimeter play,” Schutjer said. “We didn’t shoot well, but I feel like we attacked the lane well. Kinsey Tweedy and Raven Brown were good examples of that.

“I’m confident that we are a better team than how we played tonight,” Waldorf’s coach added. “We get a week to focus on getting better, and we will.”

Brown led the way in her Warrior debut as the junior-college transfer scored 15 points, while Tweedy added 14 points, and Tina Lair-VanMeter added 10 points.

Waldorf returns to the court when they play at Grand View next week on Wednesday, Nov. 11.