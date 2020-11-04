Hancock County Results

The Hancock County Election results are in and they are as follows. Jerry Tlach returns as the County Supervisor with 3,431 votes to Donny Schleusner’s 2,334 votes. Michelle Eisenman will return as the County Auditor having run unopposed. The County Sheriff will be Robert Gerdes having run unopposed.

The Amsterdam Township Trustee will be Dean J. Van De Wiele. Keith Barkema will be the Avery Township Trustee. The Bingham Township Trustee is Cassandra Schutjer. The Boone Township Trustee is Dennis Schwab. Allan K. Burgardt is the Britt Township Trustee. The Concord Township[ Trustee is Jonathan Hollatz. The Ellington Township Trustee is Ted D. Hall. The Erin Township Trustee is Lee Marchand. Tom Wellik is the Garfield Township Trustee. the Liberty Township Trustee is Eldon Gast. William Keel is the Madison Township Trustee. The Magor Township Trustees are Scott Sloan and Eldon Meyers.

The Twin Lakes Township Trustees are Timothy Landgraf, Les Anderson, and Greg Wilhelm. Deanna Kelly and Jane Swenson are the County Hospital Trustees.

Terry Kaduce, Jonathan Hollatz, and William Stromer are the soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners.

Finally the County Agricultural Extension Council members are Julie Brickman, Ryan Eekhoff, Darcy Ristau, and Kody Trampel.

All Supreme and Appeals Court Judges have been retained.