Forest City Council Addresses Road Issues

The Forest City Council held a public hearing on Monday night to pass a Resolution of Necessity for the North 1`3th Street Improvement Project. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the completion of this project has been a long tome coming for the residents of the area.

Ruiter said the council held discussions about making L Street a one way street at the request of Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

He said the discussion continued regarding adding an additional one way street at Clark Lane in downtown Forest City.

Also, Ruiter says the council is looking at adopting an Ordinance for No Right Turn onto O Street.