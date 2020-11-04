Ernst and Feenstra Win Their Respective Elections

After a highly combative election for U. S. Senate, U. S. Senator Joni Ernst retains her seat. She defeated Theresa Greenfield 855,206 votes to 749,022 votes. Libertarian Rick Stewart had 36, 526 votes.

The United States House of Representatives District 4 will have a new member as Randy Feenstra defeated J. D. Scholten 228,368 votes to 139,942 votes. Feenstra will be replacing outgoing Representative Steve King.

Dennis Guth ran unopposed as a State Senator in District 4. On the other side of the State Legislature Henry Stone defeated Debra Jensen for the State Representative District 7 seat. Terry Baxter will return to his seat as the State Representative in District 8.