Darlene R. (Chapman) Tillman, 88, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, Novemeber 3, 2020 at the Rehabilitation

Center of Belmond.

Graveside services for Darlene Tillman will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery

in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s

Lane South in Belmond.

Those attending will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248