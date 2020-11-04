Darlene R. (Chapman) Tillman

November 4, 2020 Ann Finer Community, Obituaries Comments Off on Darlene R. (Chapman) Tillman

Darlene R. (Chapman) Tillman, 88, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, Novemeber 3, 2020 at the Rehabilitation
Center of Belmond.

Graveside services for Darlene Tillman will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery
in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s
Lane South in Belmond.

Those attending will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick’s Lane South
Belmond, Iowa 50421
641-444-3248

ADVERTISEMENT