Wright County Results

Wright County General Election 2020 Unofficial Results saw 8,261 Registered Voters with10 of 10 Precincts reporting that the US Presidential race had Donald Trump with 4,135 votes and Joe Biden with 1,995. The U. S. Senator race had Joni Ernst with 3,889 votes and Teresa Greenfield with 2,062.

In the State Senator, Dist. 4 race, Dennis Guth ran unopposed while in the State Representative District 8, Terry Baxter won in the county with 4,127 votes to Glenn Kiss’ 1,575 votes.

In the County Supervisors District 1 race, Rick Rassmussen won with 3,317 votes to Jason Wessels 2,719 votes. In the County supervisor district 3 race, Karl Helgevold won with 3,291 votes to Mike Boyd’s 2,580 votes.

Betty Ellis will return as County Auditor and Jason Schluttenhofer will return as Sheriff.

R. E. Lee Aldrich and Rhonda Benton are the Iowa Township Trustees. The Wall Lake Township Trustees are Dean Cleveland and Dean Kluss. Cory Anderson will be the Woolstock Township Trustee.

The Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners are Austin Charlson, Heather Christensen, and Laurie Johnson.

The County Agricultural Extension Council will now include Miguel Angel Chavez, Rodney Leglieter, Mike Marshall, and Hillari Sanders.

All Supreme Court and Appeals Court Justices were retained in the Wright County vote.