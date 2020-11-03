Voting Poll Locations in Winnebago County

It’s election day and time for all north Iowans to get out the vote today to determine the next President, a U. S. Senator, U. S. Representatives, County Supervisor, and other issues. Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss encourages all those who have not voted to get out and do so. If you are not registered, you can do so at your polling location at the time you vote.

Here are the Polls in Winnebago County.

For Buffalo, Grant, and Lincoln Townships the voting location is the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center located at 201 2nd Avenue SW. Forest City Ward 1 will vote in the Titonka Savings Bank located at 101 Highway 69 North in Forest City. Forest City Ward 2 will vote in the Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N. Best Street in Forest City.

Forest City Ward 3 will vote in the Senior Community Center located at 125 N. 7th Street in Forest City. Forest City Ward 4 will vote in the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 246 S. Clark Street.

The Eden, Logan, and Norway Townships will vote in the Scarville Community Center located at 121 Main Street in Scarville. Meanwhile the King and Linden Townships will vote in the Thompson Public Library located at 102 Jackson Street North in Thompson.

The Newton Forest D1 Townships will vote in the Leland Community Center at 316 Walnut Street in Leland. The Center Township and the City of Lake Mills will vote at 105 W. Main Street in the Helgeson Civic Center in Lake Mills. The Mount Valley and Forest D2 Townships will vote in the Titonka Savings Bank located at 101 Highway 69 North in Forest City.