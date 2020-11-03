Powerful Tools for Caregivers Online Series Begins Jan. 25

Thirty-nine percent of all adult Americans are caring for an adult with a chronic health condition. Caregiving can be a stressful responsibility leading to poor health, mental distress and less life satisfaction for the caregiver. It can be challenging for caregivers to find the support that they need, says Mackenzie Johnson, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

ISU Extension and Outreach offers Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program for caregivers who provide care for a spouse, parent or friend with a chronic condition such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The program provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving. There are two upcoming Telehealth Powerful Tools for Caregivers of Adults with Chronic Conditions series scheduled.

• Mondays, Jan. 25 through March 1, from 6:30–8 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Feb. 2 – March 9, from 1:00–2:30 p.m.

“The virtual series will provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself,” Johnson said.

The program costs $35 per person or $40 per couple, and registration can be found online. “Caregivers who thrive, rather than just survive, understand that by taking care of themselves they are better able to provide meaningful care,” said Johnson, who specializes in family life issues.

To learn more, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/ptc-tools. Contact human sciences specialist Mackenzie Johnson at johnson7@iastate.edu or 712-852-2865 for more information.