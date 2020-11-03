Lee W. Stroud W. Stroud, 80, of Clarion, IA, formerly of Belmond, IA, died, October 30, 2020, at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

The family has elected to have a Private Family Mass of Christian Burial Funeral Service Wednesday, November 4th at 10:30 AM, at St. John Catholic Church, Clarion. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Clarion, IA. Father Jerry Blake will be officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed at 10:30 AM, Wednesday on the Andrews Floral Facebook page.

